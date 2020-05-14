Healthcare App Splash Screen Animation

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A few more screens for a healthcare app we’ve designed earlier. Enjoy!
App key features are the following:
💬 Doctor assigns Medication for Patient and tracks health conditions during a certain period of time.
📌 Once in 3 months Patients are asked to perform Health Conditions Test to collect the data about their treatment.
💊 Patient information is displayed on a single dashboard.
👨⚕️ All parameters are presented with convenient charts and graphs.
💬 Patients earn achievements for being active.
Created by Vadim Subbotin & Ilya Sablin
