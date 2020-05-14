Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Healthcare App Splash Screen Animation

Healthcare App Splash Screen Animation graphics chart medicine doctors patients healthcare startup mvp react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
A few more screens for a healthcare app we’ve designed earlier. Enjoy!

App key features are the following:

💬 Doctor assigns Medication for Patient and tracks health conditions during a certain period of time.

📌 Once in 3 months Patients are asked to perform Health Conditions Test to collect the data about their treatment.

💊 Patient information is displayed on a single dashboard.

👨‍⚕️ All parameters are presented with convenient charts and graphs.

💬 Patients earn achievements for being active.

Created by Vadim Subbotin & Ilya Sablin

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Healthcare Dashboard App
