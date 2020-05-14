Healthcare App Splash Screen Animation

A few more screens for a healthcare app we’ve designed earlier. Enjoy!

App key features are the following:

💬 Doctor assigns Medication for Patient and tracks health conditions during a certain period of time.



📌 Once in 3 months Patients are asked to perform Health Conditions Test to collect the data about their treatment.

💊 Patient information is displayed on a single dashboard.

👨‍⚕️ All parameters are presented with convenient charts and graphs.

💬 Patients earn achievements for being active.

Feedback helps us improve and grow,

We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

Created by Vadim Subbotin & Ilya Sablin



