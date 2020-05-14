Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mathilda fanart film vector poster plant art character design cinema movies leon flat illustration leon killer mathilda colors creativity character design illustration character illustration art illustration
Léon : You need some time to grow up a little.
Mathilda : I finished growing up, Léon. I just get older.
Léon : For me it's the opposite. I'm old enough. I need time to grow up.

Inspiration and idea from the tutorial video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNCgVOCxmDY&list=PL-pOFc7CFUXthqhXHjcnw-B5CQWGDE9yg&index=17

    • Like