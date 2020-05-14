Léon : You need some time to grow up a little.

Mathilda : I finished growing up, Léon. I just get older.

Léon : For me it's the opposite. I'm old enough. I need time to grow up.

Inspiration and idea from the tutorial video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNCgVOCxmDY&list=PL-pOFc7CFUXthqhXHjcnw-B5CQWGDE9yg&index=17