Wisecraft

Vatix - Brand Identity Design

Vatix - Brand Identity Design design icon for sale unused buy identity logo negative space identity designer brand grid layout typography logomark double meaning lettermark logo design smart mark logotype designer v letter brand identity branding shield
Vatix is a technology company that creates both hardware and software to provide personal protection devices for lone workers.

Our strategy sessions resulted in creating a concept concept resulted from the mix of the letter V with a shield to symbolise protection and security while the bold lines are meant to reinforce the strong look. Since there will be a lot of software involved, there's also that data encryption vibe on it 🛡

