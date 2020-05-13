Vatix - Brand Identity Design

Vatix is a technology company that creates both hardware and software to provide personal protection devices for lone workers.

Our strategy sessions resulted in creating a concept concept resulted from the mix of the letter V with a shield to symbolise protection and security while the bold lines are meant to reinforce the strong look. Since there will be a lot of software involved, there's also that data encryption vibe on it 🛡

