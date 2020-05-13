Darion - Bold script font

HandletterYean

Darion is a modern bold script font with natural handwriting touch. This font ready to make all your designs looks awesome. Its clean and strong looks are suitable for projects such as crafts, quotation, decoration text, prints, advertising, packaging, logo, business card, invitation, posters, labels, and any kind of design, T-shirt design, mug image, product poster, social media post, titles for youtube videos, and many more. Get this font now, have fun!

Download here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/darion/ref/235567/

What’s included:
Darion (OTF, TTF, & WOFF)
These font styles are regular, italic, bold, bold italic
Works both on Mac & PC
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, & CorelDraw.
Support multilingual; ä ö ü Ä Ö Ü ß ¿ ¡

