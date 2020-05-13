Aleksandar Savic

The Godfather car

The Godfather car car app auto sport vehicle vector steel speed outline movie line illustration iconic icon film engine dots design car action
One more vehicle, now for all the fans of
The Godfather (1972), 1940s Lincoln.

Expect more soon! :)

Rebound of
Wayne's World car
