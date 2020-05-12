Sharpening up my display type skills for this upcoming project by paying a little homage to one of my passions - new style hip hop dancing and it's best ambassadors - Les Twins! If you haven't heard of them, which I doubt, google and tube them, you won't regret it :) They recently became members of the Air Jordan brand faces family.

If I get more spare time I'll play with other names too, in different styles, for Tight Eyez, Kefton, Waydi, Skitzo, BluPrint... all the guys that I admire.

Style itself inspired by wonderful fonts of Vevo Egoshin, AKA @typemate.