Wisecraft

Duffle Bag Boys - Brand Identity Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Duffle Bag Boys - Brand Identity Design design lettermark identity designer typography smart mark brand logomark logotype designer apparel design streetwear fashion logo worldwide globe world earth negative space d letter branding brand identity tshirt
Duffle Bag Boys - Brand Identity Design design lettermark identity designer typography smart mark brand logomark logotype designer apparel design streetwear fashion logo worldwide globe world earth negative space d letter branding brand identity tshirt
Download color palette
  1. Duffle Bag Boys Dribbble-01.jpg
  2. Duffle Bag Boys Dribbble2-01.jpg

Based in Chicago, Duffle Bag Boys produce not only apparel but also media content relating to their brand and city.

Back in 2018 they reach out to us asking for a new brand identity for their company - they really wanted to convey how they are aimed towards people with big ambitious goals - people who want to take over the world!

Press 💚 if you like it!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

00f6ceee11f3c237e770c17d0f7f99ca
Rebound of
Duffle Bag Boys - Brand Identity
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like