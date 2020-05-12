Play with Magic Motion

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hey Dribbble! 👋

This weekend I've been experimenting with 3D shapes and Framer and has been a ton of fun — I exported the shapes as transparent PNGs, then animated them with Magic Motion. All without touching a line of code.

Play with it in the new Framer Showcase. ✨

