Sculpture App - Android

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Peeps!
Sculpture App is a learning application for Art and Culture subjects in the field of Carving.
Features :
• Theory
• Video Tutorial
• Chapter Exam
• Quiz
This project (Ongoing development) from school I work with the team :
• Didi Kurniawan (me) as UI/UX Designer and Illustrator
• Bintang Piaggi as React Native Developer
• Diva Ayu as Backend Engineer
• Bunga Fadhilah as Frontend Engineer
• Fitri Setiani as Content Writer
-------------------
Feel free to feedback and comment. Don’t forget press “L” if love it ❤️.
Thanks!
-------------------
You want to work with me or just say hello?
Drop us a few lines at hello.didikurniawan@gmail.com
Also follow me on Behance | Linkedin | Instagram