Sculpture App - Android

Sculpture App - Android development illustration android clean design online exam course app elearning courses ebook app tutorials video art culture education app uiuxdesign user inteface user experience
Hello Peeps!

Sculpture App is a learning application for Art and Culture subjects in the field of Carving.

Features :
• Theory
• Video Tutorial
• Chapter Exam
• Quiz

This project (Ongoing development) from school I work with the team :
• Didi Kurniawan (me) as UI/UX Designer and Illustrator
• Bintang Piaggi as React Native Developer
• Diva Ayu as Backend Engineer
• Bunga Fadhilah as Frontend Engineer
• Fitri Setiani as Content Writer

You want to work with me or just say hello?
Drop us a few lines at hello.didikurniawan@gmail.com

Also follow me on Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵 𝘋𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘦𝘳. Available for Projects
