Sculpture App - Android

Sculpture App is a learning application for Art and Culture subjects in the field of Carving.

Features :

• Theory

• Video Tutorial

• Chapter Exam

• Quiz

This project (Ongoing development) from school I work with the team :

• Didi Kurniawan (me) as UI/UX Designer and Illustrator

• Bintang Piaggi as React Native Developer

• Diva Ayu as Backend Engineer

• Bunga Fadhilah as Frontend Engineer

• Fitri Setiani as Content Writer

