Driver Exam App

Check out the way we’ve visualized an app for new drivers. With this solution, learning driving rules is NOT a boring routine. Instead, it’s a thrilling game that helps to pass the driver’s license exam! Take a look!

🚗 So, how does the app work? It’s a kind of quiz, where users pick a desirable driving license, then ask various driving-related questions to find out what they know or don’t know.

🏍 To boost clarity, we decided to display not icons but real transport pics. This way, the user won’t get confused about how to choose the needed category.

🚛 Quiz for kids or drivers — it should be engaging, right? To ensure new drivers are primarily focused on answering questions, we opted for bright colors.

