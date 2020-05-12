Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anton Proszkuratow

Interactions on Requests Page • Table & Board

Anton Proszkuratow
Anton Proszkuratow
Interactions on Requests Page • Table & Board request microanimation microinteractions table web design product design task manager switcher skeletons requests properties loading animation draggable drag customizable crm cards board animation
Interactions on Requests Page • Table & Board request microanimation microinteractions table web design product design task manager switcher skeletons requests properties loading animation draggable drag customizable crm cards board animation
Interactions on Requests Page • Table & Board request microanimation microinteractions table web design product design task manager switcher skeletons requests properties loading animation draggable drag customizable crm cards board animation
Interactions on Requests Page • Table & Board request microanimation microinteractions table web design product design task manager switcher skeletons requests properties loading animation draggable drag customizable crm cards board animation
  1. pochinka_amimation.mp4
  2. REQUESTS (board).png
  3. REQUESTS (table).png
  4. REQUESTS (skeleton board).png
  5. REQUESTS (skeleton table).png

Hello!
I want to share a part of CRM software for the electronics repair company – Requests page.

So, watch video to see the main interactions on the page or view attached images to see states of the page and skeletons 🙂

Video 1600×1200

Anton Proszkuratow
Anton Proszkuratow
