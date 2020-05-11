Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
José Gonçalves

Sapo news mobile website

I frequently see the news on sapo.pt .
I also wonder frequently why their mobile header navigation is so confusing.

Today I designed the mobile header navigation I wish they had and made some minor changes to the page content.

#DailyUI #053

www.joseg.pt

