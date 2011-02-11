Ryan Johnson

Pink Button

Ryan Johnson
Ryan Johnson
Hire Me
  • Save
Pink Button button pink
Download color palette

Just playing around in Photoshop, cooked up this button. We can release the PSD if anyone's interested.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2011
Ryan Johnson
Ryan Johnson
Principal product designer @ Dribbble.
Hire Me

More by Ryan Johnson

View profile
    • Like