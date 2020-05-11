Hashdash - Packaging Design

Hashdash is an app that allows consumers to spend less time waiting in dispensary lines and more time enjoying Cannabis products that fulfil their needs through a monthly subscription service.⁣

A couple of months ago, they contacted us with the challenge of developing a new brand identity that would stand out from a market saturated with "cannabis leaf" saturated logos. We achieved that with a bold logo that still conveys the message with the help of vivid colors and a fast looking typeface!

