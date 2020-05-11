Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wisecraft

Hashdash - Packaging Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hashdash - Packaging Design design brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer typography smart mark logomark app icon package cbd oil packaging design logotype designer logo identity h letter cannabis branding brand arrow
  1. HashDash Drib-01.jpg
  2. HashDash-Drib2.jpg

Hashdash is an app that allows consumers to spend less time waiting in dispensary lines and more time enjoying Cannabis products that fulfil their needs through a monthly subscription service.⁣

A couple of months ago, they contacted us with the challenge of developing a new brand identity that would stand out from a market saturated with "cannabis leaf" saturated logos. We achieved that with a bold logo that still conveys the message with the help of vivid colors and a fast looking typeface!

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
