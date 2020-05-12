HOT OSM | Task Validation

After each task is mapped, it needs to be validated by an experienced mapper to ensure there are no errors. Validators can see the mapped area and validate or invalidate it, providing feedback to the mapper in order to improve the accuracy of mapping.

The mapping and validation process were divided in two different platforms (Tasking Manager and IdEditor) which was creating entropy in the user journey and making it harder for the user to complete the mapping and task submission process.

To streamline the this process we designed a unique environment that allows users to select a task, map it and submit it for validation, making the entire process more efficient and less prone to error.

For validators, which are power users and usually review multiple tasks at once, we made it easier to validate or invalidate tasks in bulk and provide feedback directly from the editor.