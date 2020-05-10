Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Interior Design demo landing page

Interior Design demo landing page
Hello friends. I made this page for a course where I explained HTML and CSS from scratch. The final project was to lay out this mockup. It is a very simple and elegant design, ideal for those who are learning, regards.

