Benjamin Olive

Zer0

Benjamin Olive
Benjamin Olive
  • Save
Zer0 borderlands paint digital illustration character red
Zer0 borderlands paint digital illustration character red
Download color palette
  1. zer0_dribbble.jpg
  2. Zer0_-_web.jpg

Borderlands 2's assassin, Zer0. Although I don't even play him as a sniper and I'm hardly patient, here is a patient sniper :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2013
Benjamin Olive
Benjamin Olive

More by Benjamin Olive

View profile
    • Like