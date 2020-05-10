7

Lyft App Splash Screen Refresh

7
7
  • Save
Lyft App Splash Screen Refresh white iphone open startup boot start splash rider lyft mobile app ui android ios
Download color palette

Quick whitening refresh I made to the 4 Lyft apps launch sequences a while back (with our animator Isaac Park)

( sorry for the little GIF-CS6 conversion glitch rectangle )

If you like this, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F"

Portfolio | LinkedIn | AngelList

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2020
7
7
@Sprocket @7design

More by 7

View profile
    • Like