Iconly With Components

Hey guys! 👋
Iconly, a Freebie set of 120+ icons.
Live preview on Figma:
https://bit.ly/3fhLXBP
Download other formats on UI8:
https://www.ui8.net/piqodesign/products/iconly-essential-icons
What's inside:
— 5 Styles (Light, Bold, Bulk, Two-tone, Broken)
— Organized library for Sketch, XD, Figma
— Fully vector
— Grid size 24px
— Pixel Perfect
— Trendy
— Easy to use in Sketch, XD, Figma, Ai, PSD, PNG, SVG, IconJar
🦚 We're all ears! You can share your feedback with @Piqodesign , so we can keep improving this set.