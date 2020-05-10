Iconly With Components

Hey guys! 👋

Iconly, a Freebie set of 120+ icons.

Live preview on Figma:

https://bit.ly/3fhLXBP

Download other formats on UI8:

https://www.ui8.net/piqodesign/products/iconly-essential-icons

What's inside:

— 5 Styles (Light, Bold, Bulk, Two-tone, Broken)

— Organized library for Sketch, XD, Figma

— Fully vector

— Grid size 24px

— Pixel Perfect

— Trendy

— Easy to use in Sketch, XD, Figma, Ai, PSD, PNG, SVG, IconJar

🦚 We're all ears! You can share your feedback with @Piqodesign , so we can keep improving this set.