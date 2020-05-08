Climate Change

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
While attending the virtual Living Future conference in 2020, I heard these quotes said and create white and black graphics for them. These words are powerful, true, and need to be seen as a standard for moving forward within this climate crisis.