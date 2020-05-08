Haley Harms

Climate Change

Climate Change
While attending the virtual Living Future conference in 2020, I heard these quotes said and create white and black graphics for them. These words are powerful, true, and need to be seen as a standard for moving forward within this climate crisis.

