Product Posters | Client: Instafilm

Instafilm is a Danish film studio/agency that specializes in short clips for their clients, which are primarily used for social media.
Brief: Create unique product branding for the companies new film-subscription. Instafilm wanted to have the product branding eye-catching and playful.
The first subscription includes 1 film per month, the second package includes 2 films per month and the third package includes 4 films per month.
I came up with the idea of depicting packages as ice creams with different amounts of scoops illustrating subscription sizes in eye-catching colours. The client helped come up with some playfull naming to match the subscription type.