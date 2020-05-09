Siggi Baldursson

Product Posters | Client: Instafilm

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Hire Me
  • Save
Product Posters | Client: Instafilm print design print illustrator marketing films agency film saturated gradient creamy ice cream product product branding branding design branding brand typography vector design illustration
Product Posters | Client: Instafilm print design print illustrator marketing films agency film saturated gradient creamy ice cream product product branding branding design branding brand typography vector design illustration
Product Posters | Client: Instafilm print design print illustrator marketing films agency film saturated gradient creamy ice cream product product branding branding design branding brand typography vector design illustration
Product Posters | Client: Instafilm print design print illustrator marketing films agency film saturated gradient creamy ice cream product product branding branding design branding brand typography vector design illustration
Product Posters | Client: Instafilm print design print illustrator marketing films agency film saturated gradient creamy ice cream product product branding branding design branding brand typography vector design illustration
Download color palette
  1. Instafilm_Posters.mp4
  2. Instafilm Posters 01.jpg
  3. Instafilm Posters 02.jpg
  4. Instafilm Posters 03.jpg
  5. Instafilm Posters 04.jpg
  6. Instafilm Posters 05.jpg

Instafilm is a Danish film studio/agency that specializes in short clips for their clients, which are primarily used for social media.

Brief: Create unique product branding for the companies new film-subscription. Instafilm wanted to have the product branding eye-catching and playful.

The first subscription includes 1 film per month, the second package includes 2 films per month and the third package includes 4 films per month.

I came up with the idea of depicting packages as ice creams with different amounts of scoops illustrating subscription sizes in eye-catching colours. The client helped come up with some playfull naming to match the subscription type.

Instafilm logo main02
Rebound of
Logo Design | Instafilm
By Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
Hire Me

More by Siggi Baldursson

View profile
    • Like