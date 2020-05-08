Chef's Choice - Brand Identity Design

Here's part of the brand identity we created for Chef's Choice, a podcast that interviews Chefs that are also successful business owners 🤵

After the initial strategy sessions with them, we decided that in order to appeal to their target audience, we would create a minimal, yet clever identity that sets Chef's Choice apart and wins on design in a highly competitive space.

Press like if you can see the double meaning on the logo!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--