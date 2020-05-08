Wisecraft

Chef's Choice - Brand Identity Design

Chef's Choice - Brand Identity Design design logo design logo lettermark identity designer typography brand logomark black and white negative space visual identity smart mark bag design restaurant logo branding brand identity suit cleaver logotype designer chef
Here's part of the brand identity we created for Chef's Choice, a podcast that interviews Chefs that are also successful business owners 🤵

After the initial strategy sessions with them, we decided that in order to appeal to their target audience, we would create a minimal, yet clever identity that sets Chef's Choice apart and wins on design in a highly competitive space.

Press like if you can see the double meaning on the logo!

