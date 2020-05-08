Chef's Choice - Brand Identity Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's part of the brand identity we created for Chef's Choice, a podcast that interviews Chefs that are also successful business owners 🤵
After the initial strategy sessions with them, we decided that in order to appeal to their target audience, we would create a minimal, yet clever identity that sets Chef's Choice apart and wins on design in a highly competitive space.
Press like if you can see the double meaning on the logo!
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com