Daniik Yasinev

Salted Caramel #01 – Concept

Daniik Yasinev
Daniik Yasinev
  • Save
Salted Caramel #01 – Concept website web-design alcohol baileys design ui promo site web concept
Download color palette

Baileys is the perfect ingredient, whether you’re baking, shaking or web-design-making! 😋 I just thought that current website looks boring, so I’ve spiced up design with my vision!

What's your ❤ flavor? Check more shots soon.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2020
Daniik Yasinev
Daniik Yasinev

More by Daniik Yasinev

View profile
    • Like