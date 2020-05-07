Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Firoz Ahmed

Business Conference Social Media post Template

Firoz Ahmed
Firoz Ahmed
Business Conference Social Media post Template socialmedia square flyer newspaper multipurpose meeting marketing magazine leaflet flyer expo event flyer event corporate flyer corporate convention conference company business annual
Business Conference Social Media post Template

Features
------------------------------------------------
- Fully layered PSD
- 300 Dpi resolution
- Completely editable
- RGB Color mode
- size 1080 pixel*1080 pixel

For Custom order: firozahamed2028@gmail.com

Premium Download here: https://bit.ly/2L9mbBP

Firoz Ahmed
Firoz Ahmed

