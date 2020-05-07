Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Desk Calendar 2021

This is a 13 Page Desk Calendar of 2021. This Desk Calendar download contains 300 dpi, print-ready, CMYK, Ai & EPS files. All main elements are editable and customizable.

Features:
- 12 page+1 Cover Page
- Size 8.2”×5.8” with Bleed (0.25 inch)
- Design in 300 DPI Resolution
- CMYK Color mode
- 4 color use (Red, Blue, Green @ Orange)
- Print Ready Format
- Well Organized & Easy to edit
- Free Font Used
- 1 Help File
- Minimum Adobe CS6 version use

For Custom order: firozahamed2028@gmail.com

Download here: http://bit.ly/35kwNG2

