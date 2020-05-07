Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Desk Calendar 2021
-----------------------------------
This is a 13 Page Desk Calendar of 2021. This Desk Calendar download contains 300 dpi, print-ready, CMYK, Ai & EPS files. All main elements are editable and customizable.
Features:
- 12 page+1 Cover Page
- Size 8.2”×5.8” with Bleed (0.25 inch)
- Design in 300 DPI Resolution
- CMYK Color mode
- 4 color use (Red, Blue, Green @ Orange)
- Print Ready Format
- Well Organized & Easy to edit
- Free Font Used
- 1 Help File
- Minimum Adobe CS6 version use
For Custom order: firozahamed2028@gmail.com
Download here: http://bit.ly/35kwNG2