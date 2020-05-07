Value Proposition Visuals

Trending designs to inspire you
Here's a quick look at some concept visuals that display the value of Over, along with the supporting value proposition copy.
The use-case for something like this would be anywhere that we'd like to visually communicate the function of Over, in a simple and eye-catching way - up-sell screens are a good example of this 🦄
