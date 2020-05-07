Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Open Heaven – HTBB Worship – Album Artwork

Open Heaven – HTBB Worship – Album Artwork earth heaven graphic design album art black typography chinese 敬拜歌曲 天堂门敞开 brush htbb worship open heaven heaven and earth worship album artwork design christian
First homegrown Mandarin song from HTBB Worship — "Open Heaven". Focusing on Pentecost when heaven touches earth, things began to change, to shake, to conform...

Listen on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/L8pOsm-yRW4

