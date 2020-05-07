🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Screen sizer - This is my small project that grew out of a 4 Kbyte file on the desktop. For almost half a year I came up with the idea and gradually realized it. Now the project is in beta. There is still something to work on;)
I will tell you more about the project and plans for the future in my blog (the link will be later).
http://soroc.xyz/app/