Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikita Sorochinski

Screen sizer

Nikita Sorochinski
Nikita Sorochinski
  • Save
Screen sizer app minimalism ui service website web site design color
Download color palette

Screen sizer - This is my small project that grew out of a 4 Kbyte file on the desktop. For almost half a year I came up with the idea and gradually realized it. Now the project is in beta. There is still something to work on;)

I will tell you more about the project and plans for the future in my blog (the link will be later).

http://soroc.xyz/app/

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2020
Nikita Sorochinski
Nikita Sorochinski

More by Nikita Sorochinski

View profile
    • Like