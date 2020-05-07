Sonic The Hedgehog Redesign

A Redesign of Sonic the hedgehog for this week's weekly warmup.

I have loved Sonic the hedgehog for so many years. and have read their comic books when I was younger so this is what I chose to redesign a cover book.

I gave the comic book cover a fresh new look. It has a modern feel to it. I put the 150th anniversary just for the fun of it since Sonic will probably last for a very long time. At the bottom right corner, I also put a special thanks to Dribbble for allowing us to be creative in this theme and giving me the opportunity to create my favorite comic book. Thanks, Dribbble!

