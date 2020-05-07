Sonic The Hedgehog Redesign

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A Redesign of Sonic the hedgehog for this week's weekly warmup.
I have loved Sonic the hedgehog for so many years. and have read their comic books when I was younger so this is what I chose to redesign a cover book.
I gave the comic book cover a fresh new look. It has a modern feel to it. I put the 150th anniversary just for the fun of it since Sonic will probably last for a very long time. At the bottom right corner, I also put a special thanks to Dribbble for allowing us to be creative in this theme and giving me the opportunity to create my favorite comic book. Thanks, Dribbble!
This logo is not for sale.