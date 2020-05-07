Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brandon Joseph

Sonic The Hedgehog Redesign

Brandon Joseph
Brandon Joseph
Hire Me
  • Save
Sonic The Hedgehog Redesign redesign kids design simple clean vector animals animal logo logo icon modern minimal color blue cover design comicbook cover comicbook sonic the hedgehog sonic rebound
Sonic The Hedgehog Redesign redesign kids design simple clean vector animals animal logo logo icon modern minimal color blue cover design comicbook cover comicbook sonic the hedgehog sonic rebound
Sonic The Hedgehog Redesign redesign kids design simple clean vector animals animal logo logo icon modern minimal color blue cover design comicbook cover comicbook sonic the hedgehog sonic rebound
Download color palette
  1. Sonic-The-Hedgehog-2.jpg
  2. Sonic-The-Hedgehog-1.jpg
  3. Sonic-The-Hedgehog-3.jpg

A Redesign of Sonic the hedgehog for this week's weekly warmup.

I have loved Sonic the hedgehog for so many years. and have read their comic books when I was younger so this is what I chose to redesign a cover book.

I gave the comic book cover a fresh new look. It has a modern feel to it. I put the 150th anniversary just for the fun of it since Sonic will probably last for a very long time. At the bottom right corner, I also put a special thanks to Dribbble for allowing us to be creative in this theme and giving me the opportunity to create my favorite comic book. Thanks, Dribbble!

This logo is not for sale.

96c6bd546304bb31bc20fd4940cf9e7f
Rebound of
Reimagine the Cover Design of a Favorite Book
By Dribbble
Brandon Joseph
Brandon Joseph
#Logo Designer #Animals #Robots
Hire Me

More by Brandon Joseph

View profile
    • Like