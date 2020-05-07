Food Delivery App Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Gain a bit of inspo and check out a few screens for a food delivery app that we’ve recently delivered!
👩🍳 The very first goal we set was to gain more trust from users. To achieve that, we decided to use large profile photos. They have a much deeper impact on visitors + help to quickly catch their attention.
👨🍳 To save vertical screen space, we’ve decided to display cooks’ profiles using horizontal scrolling. Users just swipe left/right and choose cooking gurus that meet their needs and tastes.
Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts!
Created by Ilya Sablin
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp
Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜