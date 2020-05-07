Purrweb UI

Food Delivery App Design

Food Delivery App Design chief delivery store online shop startup mvp profile recommend testimonials review category food online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Animation.mp4
  2. 7.png
  3. 8.png
  4. CTA purple.png

Gain a bit of inspo and check out a few screens for a food delivery app that we’ve recently delivered!

👩‍🍳 The very first goal we set was to gain more trust from users. To achieve that, we decided to use large profile photos. They have a much deeper impact on visitors + help to quickly catch their attention.

👨‍🍳 To save vertical screen space, we’ve decided to display cooks’ profiles using horizontal scrolling. Users just swipe left/right and choose cooking gurus that meet their needs and tastes.

Created by Ilya Sablin

