Food Delivery App Design

Gain a bit of inspo and check out a few screens for a food delivery app that we’ve recently delivered!

👩‍🍳 The very first goal we set was to gain more trust from users. To achieve that, we decided to use large profile photos. They have a much deeper impact on visitors + help to quickly catch their attention.

👨‍🍳 To save vertical screen space, we’ve decided to display cooks’ profiles using horizontal scrolling. Users just swipe left/right and choose cooking gurus that meet their needs and tastes.

Created by Ilya Sablin

