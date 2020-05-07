Thirlmere Deacon Magazine 1st issue

Thirlmere Deacon Property Investment is one of the leading London based buy to let and off plan property investment companies in the UK. Over the last decade, Thirlmere Deacon’s team have sold over £250m worth of property throughout the UK, in many of the major cities including London, Manchester, Belfast, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds. Thirlmere Deacon has unrivalled knowledge in a range of asset classes including residential apartments, purpose-built student accommodation, and commercial hotel suites. This enables us to advise and share our proficiency and first-hand experience in these asset classes, to ensure our clients gain the most from their investment.

The magazine is a summary of market overview, their current projects, interesting prospects, interviews with market giants and much more.

My idea was to create a layout with plenty of white space and give all that text some room to breathe. I have took my chances and used serif for the running text, as it seemed more elegant this way. The color palette is simple really, type colors are coming from their own logo, and as far as the images go, I wanted to use effective visuals as a meaningful break from text.