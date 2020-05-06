Martyna Wantulok

expenses app concept

Martyna Wantulok
Martyna Wantulok
  • Save
expenses app concept dashboard ui dashboad illustration minimal website app web ux ui design
Download color palette

Concept of web app that allows to track monthly expenses, share them and plan a budget. More screens soon!

__________
Illustration by growwwkit.com

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2020
Martyna Wantulok
Martyna Wantulok

More by Martyna Wantulok

View profile
    • Like