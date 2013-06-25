Jessica Libby

Beautiful

Beautiful brush typography beautiful texture india ink ink brushed
I'm not really sure why I'm posting this. I don't love it. In any case, I was playing around with ink and a brush today. Part of a larger project.

... That B could really go

Posted on Jun 25, 2013
