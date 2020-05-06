Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Suresh Babu S

Social Chat app Interface Layout

Social Chat app Interface Layout uiux socialnetwork darkmode design app concept
This concept of the interface target for the user using the app without confusing their chat whether its group or private chat.
It can help the user easily predictable.

Posted on May 6, 2020
