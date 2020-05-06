Wisecraft

Elegacy Events - Business Card Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Elegacy Events - Business Card Design design grid layout logo brand identity negative space lettermark brand logotype designer typography smart mark logomark serif typeface logotype gold tree business card logo design identity designer branding luxury brand
Elegacy Events - Business Card Design design grid layout logo brand identity negative space lettermark brand logotype designer typography smart mark logomark serif typeface logotype gold tree business card logo design identity designer branding luxury brand
Download color palette
  1. Elegacy Events Dribbble-01.jpg
  2. Elegacy-Events-print.jpg

Back on 2018 we worked with Elegacy Events, an Event Management Company, in order to redesign their brand identity.

During the initial strategy sessions, we came to the conclusion that they wanted to convey a luxury feel with their image, in order to reach their target audience. We achieved that feel with the colors and typeface, while using bold shapes and a clever logo.

We where happy enough to be involved into this amazing project, but what left me even happier was to see it featured on the Logolounge 11 Book 🏆

Press "L" if you like the business card design!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Elegacy events logo design 4x
Rebound of
Elegacy Events - Logo Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like