Elegacy Events - Business Card Design

Back on 2018 we worked with Elegacy Events, an Event Management Company, in order to redesign their brand identity.
During the initial strategy sessions, we came to the conclusion that they wanted to convey a luxury feel with their image, in order to reach their target audience. We achieved that feel with the colors and typeface, while using bold shapes and a clever logo.
We where happy enough to be involved into this amazing project, but what left me even happier was to see it featured on the Logolounge 11 Book 🏆
