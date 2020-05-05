Hotel Booking | #dailyui 067

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there Folks!
Here's my WIP #1 of Daily UI 067.
As my vacation is over, my time to work on the challenges reduced a lot, so I decided to upload the step by step of my progress on this challenge, which is really good because I decided to design all the booking steps, from the home screen to booking confirmation.
On this screen, I left the start button of the booking process at the bottom, bringing it closer to the thumbs and facilitating the action for the user.
Soon I will upload the next steps and probably an animated version of all of them too!
Hope you guys like this one!
And feel free to share your thoughts! Peace ❤❤❤