Hotel Booking | #dailyui 067

Hi there Folks!

Here's my WIP #1 of Daily UI 067.

As my vacation is over, my time to work on the challenges reduced a lot, so I decided to upload the step by step of my progress on this challenge, which is really good because I decided to design all the booking steps, from the home screen to booking confirmation.

On this screen, I left the start button of the booking process at the bottom, bringing it closer to the thumbs and facilitating the action for the user.

Soon I will upload the next steps and probably an animated version of all of them too!

Hope you guys like this one!

And feel free to share your thoughts! Peace ❤❤❤