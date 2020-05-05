Nelson Santos José

Edit App (Prototypes in the description)

Nelson Santos José
Nelson Santos José
  • Save
Edit App (Prototypes in the description) mid-fidelity prototyping low-fidelity prototyping marvel education lofi prototype user experience user interface digital education uxui app edit
Download color palette

App designed using Lean UX technique.

Please check low-fidelity prototype here: https://marvelapp.com/4f68b0d

Please check mid-fidelity prototype here: https://invis.io/3MQOD509DC2#/348610475_Ecra-_1

Nelson Santos José
Nelson Santos José

More by Nelson Santos José

View profile
    • Like