Illustration for coronavirus prevention

- Maintain endurance by eating healthy foods

- Diligent exercise and adequate rest

- Use a mask when leaving the house

- If fever or shortness of breath go to a health facility immediately

- Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds

- Avoid direct contact with animals that transmit the disease

