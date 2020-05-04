Muhamad Rinaldi

Coronavirus Prevention

Illustration for coronavirus prevention
- Maintain endurance by eating healthy foods
- Diligent exercise and adequate rest
- Use a mask when leaving the house
- If fever or shortness of breath go to a health facility immediately
- Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds
- Avoid direct contact with animals that transmit the disease

