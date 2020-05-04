Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Jeremy Ford

Self Seekers Zine Spreads

Jeremy Ford
Jeremy Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Self Seekers Zine Spreads music layout typogaphy punctuation print zine spread handwritten texture identity
Self Seekers Zine Spreads music layout typogaphy punctuation print zine spread handwritten texture identity
Self Seekers Zine Spreads music layout typogaphy punctuation print zine spread handwritten texture identity
Download color palette
  1. zine-spread-1.png
  2. zine-spread-2.png
  3. zine-spread-3.png

Who Are You Today? Zine (PDF)

Price
$1
Buy now
Available on jeremyford.bandcamp.com
Good for sale
Who Are You Today? Zine (PDF)

In-progress layouts for "Who Are You Today," a complementary zine associated with my instrumental hip hop album, Self Seekers.

Jeremy Ford
Jeremy Ford
Product Design and Visual Design
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Ford

View profile
    • Like