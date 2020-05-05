Dennis Pasyuk

Affinity

Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Affinity minimal branding isometric triangle delta clean affinity figma exploration brand identity branding brand logo redesign
Affinity minimal branding isometric triangle delta clean affinity figma exploration brand identity branding brand logo redesign
Affinity minimal branding isometric triangle delta clean affinity figma exploration brand identity branding brand logo redesign
Affinity minimal branding isometric triangle delta clean affinity figma exploration brand identity branding brand logo redesign
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 1.png
  2. Dribbble 2.png
  3. Dribbble 3.png
  4. Dribbble 4.png

Hey Dribbble!
I saw Ben's idea and decided to make my own. Here is my take on a redesign concept of Affinity.

68a873765af2b1d38cfa76d372eedbe1
Rebound of
Affinity logo concept
By Benjamin Oberemok
Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk
Making clients go "Sheeeeeeshhh" 🍉
Hire Me

More by Dennis Pasyuk

View profile
    • Like