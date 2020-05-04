Over Design Trends - Phygital Objects

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Phygital Objects design trend as part of the series of Over's 2020 Design Trends Kit⚡️
Just like our website and blog, I built the series using Webflow.
"Movies and games have accelerated 3D animation to a point where hyper-realism doesn’t surprise us anymore. The gap between capturing and creating reality is a very narrow one, and discerning the physical from the digital can require a second or third assessment. ‘Phygital’ emerges as a term to describe this hybrid state."
Visit the page here Phygital Objects
—
Get the Over App for FREE: iOS | Android
Follow the Over Design Team https://dribbble.com/Over