A Doctor Caring for an Elderly Person

A Doctor Caring for an Elderly Person shakuro woman dropper old man work professional person medicine medical illustration medical care medical help hospital characters character patient doctor vector illustration
Did you know that a doctor is one of the careers taking the longest time to become a professional, up to 11-14 years? That's also true for a doctor that treats elderly people that is called a "geriatrician".

Let's all give our special thanks to medical workers who care for the elderly people that need it the most today!

