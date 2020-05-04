Alex Horncliff - Business Card Design

Back on 2018, Alex Horncliff contacted us in order to create his new brand identity.

Alex is a Personal Trainer, during the initial strategy sessions with him, we came to the conclusion that we would develop an identity that conveys how energetic he is while not restricting his brand to fitness.

We achieved that with a vibrant blue, contrasted by a sober dark blue and white. This, paired with a clean typeface and a clever logo, resulted just in what Alex was looking for.

We where happy enough to be involved into this amazing project, but what left us even happier was to see the logo featured on the most recent Logolounge Book 🏆

Press like if you see the negative space thunder ⚡

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--