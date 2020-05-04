˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧

𝒇𝒍𝒂𝒎𝑩𝑶𝒀𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 🦩✧˖° lgbt gay pride pride rainbow view aesthetics cumulus sparkle pink gradients gradient vision dreamscape dream heaven flamingo queer gay boy illustration
🧿

"Eat Your Heart Out!
Feast Your Eyes!
Our Event Horizon is Finalized!

The Final Firmament,
Finitely Full Fantasy.
We're Figmentary Filaments
in Fantasia's Fractal Finality!"

🦩

"The Flamenco of the Flamingos,
Fleshling Flamboyance* in Field Eryngo.
Fledgelings & Foundlings in the Floodlights,
Fusions of Fuchsia formed into Fireblights.
Fleur-de-Lys & the Fleeceflowers,
Fiery Finale for the Flugelhorn Fowlers."

"Few have failed to fill the Flacons with a Fulminus,
or find the Formula for the Fulcrum in the Cumulus.

Fossils furthest from Fortuna & Felicity,
fought Fortnights in the Fortresses for their Flattery,
what fateful Flightpath to fade out a Fatality."

🦩

*A flock of flamingos is called a 'flamboyance'.

