🧿

"Eat Your Heart Out!

Feast Your Eyes!

Our Event Horizon is Finalized!

The Final Firmament,

Finitely Full Fantasy.

We're Figmentary Filaments

in Fantasia's Fractal Finality!"



🦩

"The Flamenco of the Flamingos,

Fleshling Flamboyance* in Field Eryngo.

Fledgelings & Foundlings in the Floodlights,

Fusions of Fuchsia formed into Fireblights.

Fleur-de-Lys & the Fleeceflowers,

Fiery Finale for the Flugelhorn Fowlers."



✨

"Few have failed to fill the Flacons with a Fulminus,

or find the Formula for the Fulcrum in the Cumulus.

Fossils furthest from Fortuna & Felicity,

fought Fortnights in the Fortresses for their Flattery,

what fateful Flightpath to fade out a Fatality."



🦩

*A flock of flamingos is called a 'flamboyance'.