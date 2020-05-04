Mohd Matloob
Argent Studio

Pharmacy Medical App Design

Mohd Matloob
Argent Studio
Mohd Matloob for Argent Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Pharmacy Medical App Design ui kit android ios mobile ui mobile doctor app medical care pharmaceutical pharmacist pharmacy
Download color palette

Hey Guys,
My latest creation is here a pharmacy app ui design. Will be available on Gumroad pretty soon.
This app is complete with every health aspect i.e, health insurance, medical checkups, doctor appointment, medical supplies and a lot more.
Be tuned and If you like it make sure to click on the like button.

Want something similar? Drop me a mail at - matloobmehrab@gmail.com

Argent Studio
Argent Studio
Digital agency helping brands build amazing platforms
Hire Us

More by Argent Studio

View profile
    • Like