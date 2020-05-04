Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI Animation guidelines for SUSE

UI Animation guidelines for SUSE password slider icons button cta dropdown ui microanimation animation
During my time at Deloitte Digital Berlin, I took part in the rebranding of SUSE. Here are some UI components I designed for them. For more information check out https://brand.suse.com/

Posted on May 4, 2020
