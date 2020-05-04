Sprocket Android 1.5.48.17 Top Hierarchy

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I overhauled the UI as part of a big feature update adding search
The reason I did this is to bring the Android client in closer parity with iOS, optimize visual hierarchy, reduce cognitive load and reduce the color of the action bar distracting from the primary content
note: These are prod. screenshots not comps. To see prior implementation look at rebounded shot
If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB