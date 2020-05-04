Sprocket Android 1.5.48.17 Top Hierarchy

I overhauled the UI as part of a big feature update adding search

The reason I did this is to bring the Android client in closer parity with iOS, optimize visual hierarchy, reduce cognitive load and reduce the color of the action bar distracting from the primary content

note: These are prod. screenshots not comps. To see prior implementation look at rebounded shot

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB