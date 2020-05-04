7
Retrographic

Sprocket Android 1.5.48.17 Top Hierarchy

7
Retrographic
7 for Retrographic
  • Save
Sprocket Android 1.5.48.17 Top Hierarchy cognitive tabs redesign material design material whitespace white bike bicycle app sprocket ui ux android
Download color palette

I overhauled the UI as part of a big feature update adding search

The reason I did this is to bring the Android client in closer parity with iOS, optimize visual hierarchy, reduce cognitive load and reduce the color of the action bar distracting from the primary content

note: These are prod. screenshots not comps. To see prior implementation look at rebounded shot

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Sprocket 1.5.27 top hirearchy
Rebound of
Sprocket Android 1.5.27 Top Hierarchy
By 7
Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrographic

View profile
    • Like