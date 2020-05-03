Andrey KENO

3D liquid abstract backgrounds.

Andrey KENO
Andrey KENO
  • Save
3D liquid abstract backgrounds. fluid gradient shapes
Download color palette

3D liquid abstract backgrounds. Wireframe blend shapes, fantastic patterns. The product can be used for presentations, invitations, business cards, wall decor, etc.
--------------------------------
- 3 Backgroundы: 3 AI file, 3 EPS_10 file, 3 JPEG file at 300 dpi, 12500 X 6465 px.
--------------------------------
Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/qarVgK
Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1117363-3d-liquid-abstraction-backgrounds
Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3861504-3d-liquid-abstraction-backgrounds

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2020
Andrey KENO
Andrey KENO

More by Andrey KENO

View profile
    • Like