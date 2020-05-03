Sean Ford

Logo-a-day // 03

Logo-a-day // 03 abstract logo geometric art symbol logo concept logo design logo for sale logo branding brand identity
Each day I'm sharing a logo that for one reason or another has yet to find a home (aside from my hard drive).⁠

If anyone is interested in licensing any of the designs posted, feel free to get in contact with me.

Instagram | Behance | Website

Creating brands that cut through the noise.
