Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Valerie Giffin

Cruise Boards Deck

Valerie Giffin
Valerie Giffin
Hire Me
  • Save
Cruise Boards Deck briefbox hand lettering typography skateboard graphics vintage minimal lettering skateboard
Download color palette

I wanted to take a more minimal approach to the deck with a heavy focus on hand-lettered typography & logo design. The colour palette was inspired by vintage ice cream shops on the west coast, the west coast skyline, and the golden gates bridge.

The full brief can be found at https://briefbox.me/submissions/cruise-boards-deck/

Valerie Giffin
Valerie Giffin
Lettering & design for fun-focused brands
Hire Me

More by Valerie Giffin

View profile
    • Like